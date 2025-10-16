Telangana excise dept not to extend liquor license application deadline

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department announced that it received 4300 applications for liquor shop licenses on Wednesday, October 15 alone.

The excise department further said it will not extend the deadline for applications beyond October 18. “People are requested not to believe rumours that the deadline will be extended,” said a press release from the department.

A draw of applications will be organised by the department on October 21 and 22. “The draw of A4 liquor shops in the presence of collectors on October 23 will continue as usual,” the release added.

In the 2023 liquor shop application process, about 75 per cent of the applications were received during the last two days.

This time too, the Excise department expects, as in the past, that most applications will be received in the last two or three days, meeting the department’s targets.

Earlier this month, the excise department invited applications for a liquor shop license to set up shops in the Charminar area.

Prohibition and Excise Inspector G Srinivas Rao announced that the license to operate retail liquor shops will be valid from December 1, 2025, to November 30, 2027.