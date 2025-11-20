Telangana excise dept seizes 11 kg ganja, three held

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on Wednesday, November 19 arrested three persons and seized 11 kg ganja in two separate cases.

In the first case, 10 kg of ganja was found near Warangal railway station. The special task force team led by circle inspector Nagaraju conducted a search operation and seized an abandoned plastic bag containing ganja.

Since no one related to the ganja was found, the seized drug was handed over to the Kali Warangal Excise Station.

1.262 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad

In the second case, 1.262 kg of ganja was seized by the excise department from Fateh Nagar area in Hyderabad’s Begumpet. A total of seven people were booked, and three women were arrested in connection with the case.

Apart from ganja, the excise department also seized cash worth Rs 7,690 was seized from the accused. The arrested accused were identified as Sheik Jaitan Bi, Shakti Nani Mela, and Shakti Parasi Suguna.

Shakti Sanjesh Kumar, Shakti Khus Bi, Kaliwala Vishal, and Satish are absconding. The arrested accused and the seized ganja were handed over to Balanagar excise station.