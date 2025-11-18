Telangana ACB nabs two officials from Secunderabad over Rs 3 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, November 18, arrested two government officials from the Tahsildar office in Secunderabad for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

According to the ACB officials, the accused, mandal surveyor Kaluva Kiran Kumar and chainman Mekala Bhaskar had demanded the bribe in exchange for not taking any adverse action on the notice issued against the complainant’s property.

They were caught by the ACB while accepting Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment.

Earlier in the day, ACB had arrested an assistant engineer (operations) working at TGSPDCL’s (Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana) Gopalpet section of Wanaparthy circle.

The accused officer, Narva Harshavardhan Reddy had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for sanctioning a DTR (distribution transformer) in an agricultural field. He was caught while accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the bribe.

ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).