Telangana Excise Dept seizes 71 bottles of non-duty liquor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department on Tuesday, March 31, seized 71 bottles of non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 1.4 lakh, which were brought from Goa and Delhi to Hyderabad.

The bottles were seized during vehicle checking at Pahadi Shareef by Special Task Force teams. The seized liquor bottle was handed over to the Meerpet Excise Station.

Non-duty paid liquor is alcohol transported, sold or consumed within a state without paying the mandatory local excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT). It is often brought from states with lower taxes or duty-free shops, making it cheaper and creating significant tax losses for local governments.

Previous incident

On March 26, the Telangana excise department seized 127 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor at Pahadi Shareef. The liquor bottles were being smuggled into Telangana from Goa by flights and, after being brought out of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), the smugglers were bringing them into the city and selling them to local customers at a price cheaper than the market price.

Two people were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF). The worth of the liquor is about Rs. 2.5 lakh.