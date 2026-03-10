Telangana Excise Dept seizes non-duty liquor worth 3.68 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department, early on Tuesday, March 10, seized non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) worth Rs 3.68 lakh brought into Hyderabad from Delhi and Goa.

As many as 18 cases were registered against 12 people and 186 bottles were seized from them. Among the 186 bottles confiscated, the Excise Department teams seized 99 liquor bottles from Shamshabad during an inspection.

The operation was led by district Task Force Circle Inspect Praveen Kumar, Sherlingampalli Excise Station SI Kiran, Chevella Excise Station SI Venkateshwarlu, and Shamshabad CI Devender Rao, who together checked vehicles on Shamshabad road to seize NDPL liquor coming from the airport.

On March 8, the Excise Department seized 78 non-duty-paid liquor bottles during a vehicle check at Pahadishareef.