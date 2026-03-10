Telangana Excise Dept seizes non-duty liquor worth 3.68 lakh

As many as 18 cases were registered against 12 people and 186 bottles were seized from them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th March 2026 4:15 pm IST
Telangana excise officials with seized liquor bottles

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department, early on Tuesday, March 10, seized non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) worth Rs 3.68 lakh brought into Hyderabad from Delhi and Goa.

As many as 18 cases were registered against 12 people and 186 bottles were seized from them. Among the 186 bottles confiscated, the Excise Department teams seized 99 liquor bottles from Shamshabad during an inspection.

The operation was led by district Task Force Circle Inspect Praveen Kumar, Sherlingampalli Excise Station SI Kiran, Chevella Excise Station SI Venkateshwarlu, and Shamshabad CI Devender Rao, who together checked vehicles on Shamshabad road to seize NDPL liquor coming from the airport.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

On March 8, the Excise Department seized 78 non-duty-paid liquor bottles during a vehicle check at Pahadishareef.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th March 2026 4:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button