Excise department seizes 78 illegal liquor bottles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department special team seized 78 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor during vehicle checking at Pahadishareef, Hyderabad, on Sunday, March 8.

Based on a tip-off that liquor was being smuggled into the city by air from other states, a special team conducted the checks and arrested the smugglers.

The non-duty-paid liquor causes a huge loss to the state chequer. As per Telangana State Excise regulations, it is strictly prohibited to bring liquor from other Indian states into Telangana by road, train, or domestic flight, even for personal consumption. Alcohol purchased elsewhere is meant for consumption within that state, and transporting it is considered smuggling, which can lead to penalties or imprisonment.

Unauthorised transportation of liquor from other states can result in three to 10 years imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 lakh. However, passengers arriving from abroad are permitted to transport up to 2 litres of duty-free liquor, provided they clear customs.

Often, liquor is bought at a lower price in other states and smuggled into Telangana via various channels for consumption or illegal sales.