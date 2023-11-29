Telangana excise inspector caught with money, suspended

Hyderabad: An inspector of prohibition and excise department in Telangana has been suspended after he was caught with Rs 6 lakh cash allegedly meant for distribution among voters.

A. Anjith Rao, excise inspector of Warangal Urban, was caught with the cash by Congress supporters at Chengicherla in Medipally near Hyderabad on Tuesday when he came out of a hotel.

The official, who was carrying the cash in a personal car, was assaulted by the Congress supporters. They alleged that the official was carrying the money for distribution among voters on the direction of a political party. They handed him over to the flying squad of the Election Commission.

Taking serious note of the incident, G. Anjan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, suspended Anjith Rao. The inspector had left the headquarters without permission.

The Deputy Commissioner said disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against the inspector.

This is believed to be the first case in which an official was caught with the money. The enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, gold and freebies worth over Rs.737 crore across the state since the model code of conduct came into effect on October 9. This includes Rs.301.93 crore cash.