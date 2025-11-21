Telangana excise secy calls for an end to non-duty paid liquor

Hyderabad: The principal secretary to the Telangana excise department, Raghunandan Rao called for an end to sale of non duty paid liquor on Friday November 20.

Rao asked officials to ensure that the sale of liquor included in Telangana’s new liquor policy increases. He said that curbing non-duty paid liquor will generate revenue for the excise department and increase the sales of liquor shops. He suggested that they move forward with solid plans in this regard.

Rao further said that special plans should be prepared to curb non-duty paid liquor, which is depleting Telangana’s excise revenue.

Following the meeting, Rao was briefed on the performance of the excise department, Telangana beverages sales, manufacturing, consumption, labels of liquor manufacturing companies, and the performance of the excise enforcement department.

Also Read Telangana excise department seizes 2.5 kg Ganja in Hyderabad

He asked if compensation is being given to family members of toddy workers who die or get injured in accidents.

When the officials said that they were unable to pay compensation to some due to non-receipt of the budget, he suggested that steps should be taken to ensure that everyone gets compensation and that Geeta workers’ families be supported.

Geeta said that the officials should periodically examine whether the pension details paid to the workers are being recorded in the records and whether they are being received by them or not.

Efforts should be made to provide a pension to the new people in place of the deceased.

Rao suggested that the labeling and barcode system in the supply of liquor should be strengthened and changes should be made in the issuance of these vent permits.

The principal secretary further said that necessary licenses should be issued quickly for new industries and arrangements should be examined before the new excise stations become functional.

Officials were asked to strengthen the check posts and to inspect alcohol manufacturing industries at regular intervals.