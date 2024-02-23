Telangana exploring ways to harness solar power from reservoirs

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has express the state government’s intention to harness solar power from reservoirs as part of its renewable energy initiatives.

Floating solar power generation is gaining traction globally as a sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources. By leveraging the vast surface area of reservoirs, Telangana aims to harness solar energy efficiently while minimising land use and environmental impact.

The proposal, which aims to tap into the potential of Mallannasagar and Lower Manor Dam, was presented through a comprehensive PowerPoint demonstration recently. Deputy CM Vikramarka directed the officials to find ways to establish solar plants on state reservoirs, with a target of generating 1,000 MW of floating solar power.

A review session, led by irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and officials from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), was conducted at the Secretariat to discuss the prospects of floating solar power generation.

During the meeting, stress was laid on conducting feasibility studies, preparing detailed project reports (DPRs), and ensuring minimal impact on fishing resources. Deputy CM Vikramarka underscored the importance of promoting pollution-free power generation through floating solar technology.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy echoed this sentiment, affirming the irrigation department’s commitment to supporting floating solar power initiatives. He highlighted the potential benefits for both the SCCL and the public, emphasising the financial advantages and the positive impact on government organisations.