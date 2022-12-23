Telangana extends AK Khan’s tenure as govt advisor for another 2 years

AK Khan served as the Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) till 31 December 2017.

AK Khan.

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday announced the extension of the tenure of Retired IPS AK Khan as its advisor for minorities’ welfare for another 2 years.

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders regarding the same.

Khan jumped from a job as a researcher at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) to the Indian Railway Traffic Service and his first posting was in Vijayawada as ASP under training.

