Telangana eyes space-tech as next growth pillar: Minister Sridhar

Hyderabad: Telangana is eyeing space technology as its next growth pillar after building globally competitive strengths in information technology, life sciences and aerospace and defence, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Saturday, August 29.

Babu held a focused interaction with top representatives of 14 of India’s leading space-tech companies here, an official release said.

During the interaction, the companies showcased a range of technologies being built from Hyderabad, from launch vehicles and satellite systems to orbital infrastructure, advanced sensing, navigation, communications and other frontier technologies.

The participating startups reflected the breadth of the emerging opportunity across the sector, the release said.

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During the discussion, the representatives recommended the development of a Space City to bring together the ecosystem and provide the specialised infrastructure needed to accelerate the growth of the space-tech industry.

The minister welcomed the recommendation and said the government would look into it as part of its broader ambition to position Hyderabad among the world’s top five space-tech hubs.

“Telangana has built globally competitive strengths in information technology, life sciences, and aerospace and defence. I believe space technology is the next growth pillar in our journey,” Babu said.

The (participating) startups are building rockets, satellites, space debris removal, orbital infrastructure and other frontier technologies that represent the next generation of advanced engineering and innovation from Hyderabad, he said.

“As we work towards our trillion-dollar economy ambition, our focus is now on bringing these strengths together to accelerate Hyderabad’s space-tech growth and build one of Asia’s leading deep-tech hubs”, the Minister said.

He further said that Hyderabad’s innovation journey had gathered significant momentum over the last two and a half years.

The city, he said, was rapidly moving beyond its traditional identity as a services hub towards becoming a global innovation hub, with more than 150 Global Innovation Centres established in Telangana in the last 18 months.

He said this momentum was now extending further into deep-tech and frontier industries, with space technology emerging as a strong example. With more than 30 per cent of India’s cutting-edge space-tech companies coming from Hyderabad, the Minister said the city was further strengthening its position as an emerging global hub for deep technology and innovation.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO, Skyroot Aerospace, Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, Co-founder, Dhruva Space, Avinash Chenreddy – Co-Founder and CTO at Constelli, Anand Rajagopalan, EVP, TakeMe2Space were among those who participated in the interaction, the release added.