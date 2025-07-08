Telangana factory blast: Death toll rises to 44

Hyderabad: The death toll in the blast in Sigachi Industries Ltd’s manufacturing unit in Pashamylaram near Hyderabad rose to 44 with two injured succumbing on Tuesday.

According to officials, the two workers who passed away were undergoing treatment at two different hospitals in the Sangareddy district.

One of the workers Akhleshwar succumbed at Dhruva Hospital in Sangareddy while Arif breathed his last at Panacea Meridian Hospital near Beeramguda.

Eight injured workers have so far succumbed at hospitals over the last week. Sixteen workers are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

A major explosion occurred in the manufacturing plant of Sigachi Industries at Pashamylaram, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy district on June 30.

The plant manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose powder, which is used in tablets and capsules as a binding agent.

Eight workers are still missing. Personnel from Fire Services, SDRF, HYDRAA and police continued combing through the debris for human remains.

The anxious wait for the families of the missing workers continued at the help centre set up for the families of the victims.

According to Sigachi Industries, of the 33 injured team members, 14 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Of the 143 members present on-site during the time of the accident, 61 are safe, the company statement added.

Rescue teams found 44 pieces of human remains at the site, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Hyderabad, for DNA analysis.

Authorities have completed the identification process of 38 bodies at the mortuary at the Government Area Hospital, Sangareddy.

Sigachi Industries has already announced Rs 1 crore compensation each to the families of the deceased. It also announced that it would bear all the expenditure towards the treatment of the injured and provide them all the support.