Telangana family builds temple for dead son, his lover and performs wedding

Hyderabad: In a unique tradition, a family in Telangana’s Mahabubabad constructed a temple for their dead son and his lover and performs their wedding annually on the occasion of Ramnavami.

The tradition takes place in Santulal Poda Thanda, Bayyaram mandal. According to reports, the man, Ramkoti, and his lover died by suicide in 2004, after the girl’s family refused to get the couple married.

In a unique tradition, a family in Telangana's Mahabubabad constructed a temple for their dead son and his lover and performs their wedding annually on the occasion of Ramnavami.



The tradition takes place in Santulal Poda Thanda, Bayyaram Mandal. According to reports, the man,… pic.twitter.com/kfVgqfvZED — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 28, 2026

According to reports, Ramkoti’s father was depressed over his son’s death. He constructed the temple in his courtyard and installed idols of Ramkoti and his lover, and has been performing their wedding for the past 22 years.

Videos shared on social media show the boy’s family conducting the wedding ceremony, which was attended by Ramkoti’s friends. Ramkoti’s father is seen chanting mantras while performing the ceremony.