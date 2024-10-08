Telangana: Four of a family lose life in Sangareddy road accident

Hyderabad: Four family members tragically lost their lives in a road accident when a Karnataka RTC bus collided with their motorbike on the Zaheerabad-Bidar road at Ganeshpur in Nyalkal mandal, Sangareddy, on Monday, October 7.

The deceased were identified as Gunelli Siddam (59), his daughter Biradar Renuka (35), her husband Biradar Jagannadham (41), and their son Vinay Kumar (12).

The bodies have been transported to the government hospital in Zaheerabad for postmortem examinations.

The Haddanur police have initiated an investigation into the incident.