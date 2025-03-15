Telangana: Family self immolates over harassment by bank officials

Two members sustained critical injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad: A family attempted suicide on Saturday, March 15 due to alleged harassment by bank officials over unpaid debt.

The family, identified as the owners of Chilukuri Brothers Cloth Store in Warangal crossroads, reportedly set themselves on fire outside their shop.

According to initial reports, the family had taken a loan for business and personal needs but struggled to repay it due to financial losses. Bank agents allegedly harassed them at their residence and shop, publicly humiliating them.

Unable to bear the pressure, the family attempted suicide by setting themselves on fire.

Upon noticing the incident, locals rushed to their aid, dousing the fire before alerting emergency services.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.

