Telangana: Autorickshaw driver sets himself on fire amid financial struggles

Hyderabad: A 54-year-old autorickshaw driver in Budidagadda, Kothagudem district, attempted suicide by self-immolation on Tuesday, August 27.

According to reports, under the influence of alcohol and facing financial struggles, he poured diesel on himself and ignited it at his residence. He sustained third-degree burns and is being treated at a government hospital.

In another incident, a 35-year-old home guard allegedly died by suicide on Monday night, August 26. He was reportedly upset over prolonged health issues.

The victim, identified as Mohan, was found hanging from a tree near the agriculture market yard in the town. It is suspected he took this drastic step due to distress from being diagnosed with a breathing-related ailment and other health issues.

Upon receiving information, a case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000