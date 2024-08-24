Telangana youth hangs himself over pressure from loan app agents

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident, a young man committed suicide by hanging himself after shooting a selfie video explaining harassment from loan app agents.

The deceased has been identified as Srikanth, a native of Arunakkanagar of ​​Srirampur, Mancherial district of Telangana.

Also Read Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest 3 fraudsters from Gujarat

In his emotional video, he said he lost money in the stock market and was facing pressure from loan app administrators. He explains he has been trying to be successful in life but couldn’t.

In hopes of making money to help his family, he had invested in stock market, taking loans from loan apps. Upon losing investments from stock market, he was unable to pay the dues and face the pressure put on him by the loan recovery agents.

