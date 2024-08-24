Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest 3 fraudsters from Gujarat

Hyderabad: The city cybercrime police arrested three individuals from Gujarat on charges of their involvement in online trading and investment fraud.

The accused have been identified as Chudasama Kuldeepsinh Anopsinh, 43, Jedeja Daivatsinh Kiritsinh, 34, and Sinojiya Ketan Sureshbhai, 23; all natives of Rajkot, Gujarat.

The arrest was made based on a complaint by a resident in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the three accused contacted the Hyderabadi victim through WhatsApp promising a 500% return on investments in online stock market trading.

They persuaded the victim to open an institutional account on the website ‘app.toxzxyz’ and invest Rs 2 crore through multiple bank transactions.

After receiving the deposits, the fraudsters withdrew the money and transferred it through hawala methods.

Police seized Rs 1,00,000 cash, a gold chain, a gold bracelet, two gold finger rings, multiple chequebooks, debit cards, mobile phones, and SIM cards from them. A case has been registered.