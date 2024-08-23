Hyderabad police bust international human trafficking ring, rescues 17 women

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police busted an international human trafficking ring and apprehended three individuals involved in running a prostitution operation at a residence in Kondapur.

During the raid conducted by the anti-human trafficking unit in collaboration with the Gachibowli police, authorities rescued 17 female victims from African countries. They also confiscated cash, mobile phones, and other items from the premises.

According to police reports, the traffickers were luring customers through online dating apps and social media platforms. The women, who had entered the country on tourist or medical visas, included 14 from Kenya, two from Uganda, and one from Tanzania. Some of their visas had expired.

The traffickers were charging between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 20,000 for their services.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.