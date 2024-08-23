Hyderabad police arrests 4-member gang for robbing bus, rail passengers

Hyderabad: The city police arrested four people on charges of robbing bus and railway station passengers of cash and valuable ornaments on Friday, August 23.

The accused have been identified as Irfan, 49, a resident of North East Delhi; Mohammed Feroz, 38, from Borabanda; Shakir, 30, from Uttar Pradesh; and Rubi, 23.

According to police, Feroz worked as an auto driver while Shakir and his wife Rubi acted as the former’s passengers.

Feroz would wait for gullible passengers from railway and bus stations. The passengers would board Feroz’s vehicle thinking it is a shared auto. Shakir and Rubi will already be present acting as co-passengers.

Police said that Irfan would board the ‘shared auto’ as a passenger and sit at the back side of the vehicle.

Due to the congestion, Feroz would request his victims to shift their luggage backside where Irfan was already seated.

During the travel, Irfan would open the luggage and rob cash as well as valuable items.

After some time of travel, Feroz would pretend there was a breakdown of his auto and ask all the passengers including the victims to alight.

The gang disperses from there, and Feroz drops the victim on the road and leaves.

On August 20, during one such heist near the Paradise water tanker bus stop, police, based on a tip-off, arrested the four persons.

Police seized a gold necklace weighing 8 gm, two finger rings, earrings, a black-bead chain of 1gm gold, a three-wheeler BAJAJ auto, two smartphones, one basic mobile and Rs 2,000 in cash.

A case has been registered in Begumpet police station.