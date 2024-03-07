Telangana: Fan to construct temple of CM Revanth Reddy in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has quickly gained popularity among the people of the state, within months of assuming charge of duties, a reflection of which is the gesture of Medi Santhosh, a fan who has decided to construct a temple to honour Reddy.

Santhosh has decided to construct the temple in Vanipakala village of Chityala Mandal, located in Suryapet.

According to the reports, the Bhumi puja is said to be scheduled for March 19. The devoted fan is building the temple with his funds and has said that he is dedicating the temple to Revanth Reddy as he has been fulfilling people’s wishes and solving problems “just like a God.”

Also Read Hyderabad: Five arrested for murder at Kohe Qayam Pahad

Medi Santhosh attributes chief minister Revanth Reddy’s electoral victory to his dedication to public welfare and feels fortunate to be able to build a temple in his name at his native place. The construction of the temple is expected to conclude within two months of the laying of the foundation stone.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple will be attended by three ministers and led by Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, an MP ticket aspirant from Bhuvanigiri.

Medi Santhosh has received support from Congress party leaders and supporters for his initiative to honour CM Revanth Reddy. Discussions regarding the temple’s construction have sparked interest and debate in the Nalgonda district.