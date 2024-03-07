Hyderabad: Five arrested for murder at Kohe Qayam Pahad

The deceased Faheem was stabbed multiple times. The accused threw a boulder at Faheem's face resulting in his death.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested five persons on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old that took place at Kohe Qayam Pahad on Tuesday, March 5.

According to the statement released by the police, the five accused – Mohd Yasin, 22, Obaidi Qureshi, 18, Mohammed Abdul Minhaj, 20, Mohd Qayyum, 19, and Mohd Faheem, 23, stabbed Faheem, a painter by profession, to death.

Police said that Mohd Yasin and Faheem, both residents of Shaheen Nagar, did not like each other. On March 3, Faheem threatened Yasin over an issue following which he decided to eliminate the former by hatching a plan with other co-accused.

According to the plan, a fake Instagram ID in the name of ‘Neha Khan’ was created. ‘Neha’ befriended Faheem and asked him to come to Kohe Qayam Pahad.

Upon reaching the decided location, Faheem found himself surrounded by Yasin and other accused. After an altercation, Faheem was stabbed multiple times. Yasin threw a boulder at Faheem’s face resulting in his death.

A case was registered and the arrests were made on March 7. Five mobile phones, 1 knife and 2 bikes were seized.

