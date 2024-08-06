Telangana: Farmer attacked over land dispute in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: A farmer was brutally attacked by unidentified assailants over a land dispute on Tuesday, August 6, in Katavaram village under Addakal mandal of Mahbubnagar district.

The victim has been identified as Kollampally.

According to reports, unidentified assailants engaged in an argument with the victim over land, which led to a physical altercation during which he attacked with sticks and boulders, resulting in severe injuries.

Upon locals learning about the incident, they shifted the victim to Mahabubnagar Government General Hospital for medical care. His condition is said to be critical.

Earlier, a person was beaten to death over a land dispute between step-brothers regarding ancestral property in Chinnaporla village of Utkoor mandal in Narayanpet district on Thursday, 11.

The background of the dispute lies in the will of one Lakshmappa, who owned nine acres of land in the village. He had two wives.

According to the sub-inspector of Utkoor police station, Lakshmappa had distributed his land equally between his three sons. However, he had one son from his first wife, and two sons from his second wife. Lakshmappa, not distributing the land equally between his two wives, became the cause for the dispute.