Telangana: Step brothers beat man to death over land dispute in Narayanpet

Hyderabad: In a ghastly incident, a person was beaten to death over a land dispute between step brothers regarding ancestral property in Chinnaporla village of Utkoor mandal in Narayanpet district on Thursday.

The background of the dispute lies in the will of one Lakshmappa, who owned nine acres of land in the village. He had two wives.

According to the sub-inspector of Utkoor police station, Lakshmappa had distributed his land equally between his three sons. However, he had one son from his first wife, and two sons from his second wife. Lakshmappa, not distributing the land equally between his two wives became the cause for the dispute.

Land dispute between two families resulted in a fight between step siblings in Chinnaporla village of Utkoor mandal in Narayanpet district on Thursday. The sons of the second wife beat their step brother to death while the latter was planting seeds in the disputed land. pic.twitter.com/Pe8tw6EAEG — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) June 14, 2024

In the past, the issue was escalated to the police, who asked them to settle it in the civil court.

On Thursday, Guvvala Sanjappa, the son of the first wife, who has been earning his livelihood in Hyderabad, went to plant seeds in his 4.5 acres of land which he claimed as his own ancestral property. The second wife’s sons, along with their friends came got into an argument with Sanjappa. The argument soon took a violent turn, after Sanjalappa’s adversaries started hitting him with sticks.

Despite Sanjalappa’s wife pleading with the attackers not to hit him, and through the villagers tried to stop the attack, the attackers didn’t relent. They beat him to death even as children were witnessing the broad daylight murder which was being video recorded.

As the villagers took Sanjalappa who was critically injured to the hospital, he breathed his last there.

There was criticism that despite calling the 100 number the police didn’t respond, and even after Kiran, a MPTC member from the village went to the police station to seek help, the police failed to respond on time, and took around two hours to reach the spot.

The sub-inspector repeatedly hung-up on the call while speaking with this reporter. As per reports, the police registered a case of murder and are investigating.