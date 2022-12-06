Telangana: Farmer booked after his oxen urinate at SCCL GM office

Hyderabad: A farmer, protesting at the office of the SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Limited) general manager at Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was booked by police after his oxen urinated in front of the office.



Singareni management produced CCTV footage of the oxen urinating and filed a police complaint against Sundar Lal Lodha, who came on a bullock cart to protest at the office, demanding compensation for land acquired by SCCL.



He was charged with section 270 of the IPC (likely to spread infection of any disease).

Bizarre! Bhadradri police booked a farmer U/S 270 IPC (likely to spread infection of any disease) after his bull urinated in front of the office of the GM of Singareni Collieries. Farmer who came on a bullock cart was demanding compensation for land acquired by SCCL #Telangana pic.twitter.com/2jOdHHRcrZ — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 6, 2022

According to the police, the farmer has been demanding compensation despite having no legal title over the land he claimed to be his own.



On the other hand, the security officials claimed that he made the oxen urinate in front of the office and filed a complaint against him.



Based on their complaint filed and CCTV footage, which revealed him arguing with the security officials despite being asked to take the oxen away, a case for creating a public nuisance was filed against the farmer.

A farmer was booked by police for causing nuisance after his bull urinated in front of the office of #SCCL general manager at #Yellandu in #BhadradriKothagudem district.#SundarLalLodha, who came on a #BullockCart, was protesting at the office.#Telangana #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/ps2ga7E5Oa — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 6, 2022

The farmer, however, was not arrested but instead received help from a police constable to pay the fine imposed on him.



The officials of SCCL reportedly said that land acquisition was taken up in 2005, where money was given to original pattedars or the land owners.



Sundar, the farmer was not the original owner of the land. He pleaded in multiple courts to receive his claim, which got rejected every time, remarked the SCCL officials.



The police reportedly had warned the farmer earlier but he continued creating a nuisance and landed in front of the SCCL office where he created a scene along with his ox.



The farmer however said that he had no tensions about making the ox urinate in front of the office. He further added that he also did try to make the oxen move, which did not happen as they (oxen) stay still while urinating, justified the farmer.

