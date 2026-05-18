Telangana: Farmer dies at paddy purchase centre in Warangal

Hyderabad: A farmer died of a heart attack at a paddy purchase centre in Alamkanipet village of Nekkonda mandal in Warangal district on Monday, May 18, casting a shadow over the local farming community.

The deceased, identified as Venkateswarlu from Alamkanipet village, had brought paddy harvested three days earlier to the purchase centre set up at the Alamkanipet Society. He had gone home the previous morning after complaining of chest pain, but returned to the centre the following morning to check on his paddy stock.

While standing near his paddy pile, Venkateswarlu suddenly collapsed. Fellow farmers at the centre immediately noticed and rushed to his aid, performing CPR while also calling a local doctor. The doctor, upon arrival and examination, declared that Venkateswarlu had died of a heart attack.

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The news of his death spread quickly, bringing family members to the purchase centre. The body was later taken to the family’s home in the village.

Venkateswarlu is survived by his wife Nagalakshmi, two sons, and a daughter.

The incident comes amid growing distress among farmers in Telangana over delays in paddy procurement at government purchase centres. Similar incidents of farmers collapsing at procurement centres have been reported in other districts of the state in recent weeks, with farming communities expressing anger over what they describe as prolonged waiting times and an apathetic official response.