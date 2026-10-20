Telangana farmer dies by suicide in Adilabad district

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old farmer died by suicide in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Monday, October 19, due to poor yield.

The deceased was identified as Padhane Ravi, a resident of Bhoraj village in Jainath Mandal. He attempted suicide on October 16 and died during treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) yesterday.

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Ravi cultivated cotton, soybean and other crops on his four-acre landholding and eight acres of leased land.

He was distressed over the poor growth of the cotton crop due to adverse weather conditions and worried about achieving a good yield, his wife alleged.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jainath, Sub Inspector P Gautham, said, “Ravi consumed poison on October 17 since he was depressed over the yield and died yesterday. “

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS).