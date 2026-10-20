Telangana farmer dies by suicide in Adilabad district

The deceased was identified as Padhane Ravi, a resident of Bhoraj village in Jainath Mandal.

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Hyderabad: A 52-year-old farmer died by suicide in Telangana’s Adilabad district on Monday, October 19, due to poor yield.

The deceased was identified as Padhane Ravi, a resident of  Bhoraj village in Jainath Mandal. He attempted suicide on October 16 and died during treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) yesterday.

Ravi cultivated cotton, soybean and other crops on his four-acre landholding and eight acres of leased land.

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He was distressed over the poor growth of the cotton crop due to adverse weather conditions and worried about achieving a good yield, his wife alleged.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jainath, Sub Inspector P Gautham, said, “Ravi consumed poison on October 17 since he was depressed over the yield and died yesterday. “

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS).

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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