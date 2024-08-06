Telangana: Farmer murdered over extramarital affair in Medak

The victim was found dead in a pool of blood by residents of neighboring village, who notified the police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th August 2024 9:08 pm IST
Telangana: Farmer murdered over an extramarital affair in Medak
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old farmer was stabbed to death at Alladurg in Medak district on Monday, August 5. Police suspect that an extramarital affair could be the motive behind the murder

The victim has been identified as Chittari Bataiah.

According to reports, the victim was found dead in a pool of blood by residents of the neighbouring village, who notified the police. The police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Also Read
Telangana: Realtor found murdered in Shadnagar

Locals identified the deceased, after which the family members were notified.

The police registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 6th August 2024 9:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button