Telangana: Farmer murdered over extramarital affair in Medak

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old farmer was stabbed to death at Alladurg in Medak district on Monday, August 5. Police suspect that an extramarital affair could be the motive behind the murder

The victim has been identified as Chittari Bataiah.

According to reports, the victim was found dead in a pool of blood by residents of the neighbouring village, who notified the police. The police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Locals identified the deceased, after which the family members were notified.

The police registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.