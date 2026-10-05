Telangana farmer stranded in Oman after paying Rs 80,000 for job.

Hyderabad: A Telangana farmer has sought government intervention after being stranded in Oman despite paying Rs 80,000 to a recruitment agent for a promised job.

Borubonthala Nagesh, from Kothatharalapadu village in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district, said an agent from Jagtial district had offered him a municipality job with a monthly salary of 120 Omani rials, around Rs 30,000.

In a video appeal from Oman, Nagesh said he was not given the promised employment after arriving in the country and was instead left struggling for food and income. He appealed to the Telangana and Indian governments to help him return home.

Nagesh said he was receiving only Rs 75 a day and had no proper source of income. He also said the agent had told him that he would not have to pay rent.

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He said his employer took his passport and identity card, following which he fled and sought shelter at a date palm farm. Nagesh also said 500 Omani rials, around Rs 1.25 lakh, was being demanded for his return to India.

The video also features another worker who said several Indians had travelled to Oman after being promised municipality jobs under the name “City Baladiya”. He claimed some were subsequently deployed as farm or construction labourers and faced problems with wages, food and leave.

The claims made in the videos could not be independently verified.

Telangana sees overseas recruitment complaints

The case comes amid concerns over fraudulent overseas recruitment involving workers from Telangana. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) data presented in Parliament showed that the state recorded 339 complaints related to fraudulent overseas recruitment over the past three years.

“Overseas recruitment complaints are particularly common in districts such as Jagtial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Rajanna Sircilla, as well as Hyderabad’s Old City. These areas see a large number of people leaving Telangana for jobs abroad,” Mandha Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the Telangana government’s NRI Advisory Committee, told Siasat.com.

Oman has also featured prominently in complaints involving Indian migrant workers. Around 13,000 of more than 80,000 complaints concerning abuse, exploitation and workplace grievances reported across Gulf countries between 2021 and 2025 were linked to Oman.