Son seeks help as Telangana woman faces ‘abuse’ in Muscat

Hyderabad: A Telangana woman allegedly remains trapped in Muscat, Oman, after nearly a year of domestic work, allegedly facing unpaid wages, physical assault, and unlawful confinement by employers, her son said.

Tuppudu Lakshmi, from Gokapasalwad village in Kodangal, went to Muscat in search of a livelihood after her husband passed away, leaving her struggling to support her family. Her son Raju said she travelled to Muscat a year ago to be a domestic helper in the Gulf state.

Approaching Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, Raju urged him to help bring his mother back to India. Lakshmi’s family said she was denied a salary for the six months she worked in Muscat, while her employers constantly harassed her.

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Upon being informed about the abuse and non-payment of wages, Raju asked her mother to leave the job and return to India. However, the employers reportedly took her phone away, effectively cutting off communication with her family.

Raju seeks KTR’s assistance

Lakshmi’s family has alleged that she was subjected to repeated mental and physical abuse and even kept in confinement. Raju said approaching the local leaders and government authorities was of no help, eventually seeking KTR’s help.

The BRS leader called Raju to meet at Telangana Bhavan, where the latter explained his mother’s plight. KTR reportedly contacted Oman’s Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Cell, giving instructions to ensure Lakshmi’s safe return.