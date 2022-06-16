Telangana: Farmers clash with Transco officials in Warangal

Hyderabad: A dispute erupted between farmers and TS TRANSCO officials in Mogilicherla, Warangal district as the authorities tried to set up high tension wires in the district on Wednesday.

The tension broke out as the farmers who own the fields, where the towers were erected, staged a protest and blocked the electricity utility officials as they arrived to string the lines.

Also Read Hyderabad: Congress protests against ED grilling Rahul Gandhi

The police who had been stationed to ensure peace, sprung into action and attempted to appease the farmers who resisted the power utility officials. The farmers were then hauled to Geesukonda police station after they refused to listen.

When officials attempted to install 420 kV high tension electricity lines in Mogilicherla, farmers blocked them in their tracks. When Warangal DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy and Former Mayor Errabelli Swarna heard about the farmers’ protest, they hurried to the village to support them, following which a quarrel with the police broke out. They were all transported to the Geeskonda police station after that.

According to The New Indian Express (TNIE), after an agreement of Rs 1 lakh was paid for each tower to the farmers whose property it was built on, power utility offices attempted to hang cables on towers. Farmers, on the other hand, demanded an additional payment of Rs 60,000 per acre for the full distance.