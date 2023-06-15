Telangana: Farmers handcuffed while being taken to court sparks outrage

Congress took strong exception after farmers were handcuffed

Telangana farmers
Visuals of handcuffed farmers during court appearance (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: The arrest and handcuffing of farmers who were protesting against the acquisition of their land for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district sparked a wave of political outrage.

The farmers from Rayagiri had previously staged protests and roadblocks, demanding a change in the alignment of the regional ring road.

Congress party taking strong exception after farmers were handcuffed while being brought from a district jail for their appearance before a Sessions Court on Tuesday.

As the photos and videos of farmers in handcuffs surfaced on social media platforms, the Telangana government received severe criticism from different segments of society and backlash from the opposition parties.

Congress questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government for the unruly behaviour and demanded action.

While Rajesh Chandra, DCP, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri said, “We use force as per requirement but what happened in this case, is few people were protesting by blocking the main road not allowing any vehicular moment. Later, the protestors lit grass on fire in Collector’s office premises and started behaving violently damaging police vehicles.”

DCP further claimed, “The protestors are also not farmers”.

