Telangana: Fear of failing in AAE exam drives student to end life

Hyderabad: A engineering graduate allegedly died by suicide on Monday night due to fear failing in the Telangana government’s AEE (Assistant Executive Engineer) examination.

Gugulothu Raj Kumar, 26, was a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal district.

Depressed after checking his answers with the key published by the government, and also due to the postponement of Group-II examinations, Raj Kumar hung himself to death at his residence in Mahabubabad.

Also Read Telangana: IIIT Basar student dies by suicide

According to the police, Raj Kumar was alone at his home when he took this extreme step. A case was registered under Section 174 (provision for the preparation of an inquest report) of the CrPC based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

The body was later shifted to the Thorrur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy tweeted that the Telangana government was responsible for Raj Kumar’s death. He claimed that the boy did not die due to depression but because of the government’s ineptitude in conducting the examinations.

“IT minister KTR, who makes waffle announcements that he is creating jobs for lakhs of people in Telangana, should answer this,” asserted Revanth.