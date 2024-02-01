Telangana: Fear of fainting on road leads drunk man to call ambulance

In a tale that defies sobriety norms, a tipsy trailblazer, Ramesh, took calling a cab to the next level!



Stumbling along Bhuvanagiri to Jangaon route, he reached for his phone, not to dial a friend or hail a cab, but to summon an ambulance to drop him off at home.

Ramesh, under the influence of alcohol dialed 108, requesting ride from Bhuvanagiri to Jangaon. He said to the first responders that he could no longer walk and there were no buses or cabs for him to hitch a ride.

A man named Ramesh got drunk and called an ambulance while walking from Bhuvanagiri to Jangaon

The responders said, “We are not a transportation service, we can take you to the hospital.”

Continuing the argument, he said, “Take me to the hospital in Janagaon then.” Ramesh said he will faint if they do not provide him the service.