Telangana female constable attempts suicide, blames senior of harassment

Hyderabad: A female constable attached to the Kothagudem excise police station accused her senior of harassment and attempted suicide.

The incident occurred on Friday but surfaced on Wednesday, November 5, after ten police personnel from the station lodged formal complaint against Circle Inspector (CI) Jayashree.

Constable K Akhila has accused CI Jayashree of using abusive language and creating rifts among her colleagues.

On Friday, Akhila consumed her allergy tablets but was rescued by her family. Shocked, her family staged a protest at the excise office on Monday, demanding action against the CI.

The following day, leaders of the excise staff association met Jayashree to discuss the issue. However, the CI dismissed the allegations and called Akhila’s act “a drama.”

The same day, around 10 police personnel signed a written complaint against Jayashree and submitted it to the Excise Superintendent, Janaiah.

Excise Superintendent has assured the staff that the matter will be probed and a report will be sent to higher officials. The CI has reportedly been summoned to Khammam to appear before the Deputy Commissioner for an inquiry.