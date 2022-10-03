Telangana: Fight breaks out between local, Bihar labourers in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Nalgonda on Sunday, a fight broke out between local and Bihar labourers allegedly over the payment of wages.

The labourers from Telangana held a protest at Labour Adda against their Bihar counterparts alleging that the latter group were agreeing to work at Rs 300 per day. The local labourers charge Rs 500 per day, which reduced their chances of employment.

In response to the protest, the Bihar labourers resorted to stone pelting. The controversy regarding the issue was brewing for a while and eventually led to clashes between the two groups. Following the incident, 15 persons were booked for violence by the Nalgonda police.

“Bihar labourers declared their defied calls for uniform wages which led to the incident,” Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari was quoted as saying by the Times of India.