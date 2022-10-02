Telangana: Ahead of by-polls, BJP to hold bike rally in Munugode

Hyderabad: As part of the election campaign in Munugode, the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a big bike rally in the assembly constituency on October 7.

BJP senior leader and chairman of the election steering committee for the Munugode assembly by-poll, G Vivek Venkatswamy, briefed the media after the party core committee meeting held under the chairmanship of BJP in-charge of Telangana, Sunil Bansal, was organised at the party headquarters on Sunday.

Speaking about the occasion, Vivek said that in order to reach every voter in the Munugode constituency, the party was organising the bike rally. The bike rally would travel through each village in the Munugode constituency and inform people of the importance of re-electing Rajgopal.

The party will also hold a review meeting after the bike rally on the same day at Munugode and prepare the road map for the by-poll.

“According to data we have, the voter list includes around 23,000 fake voters. The party in charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh and state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would visit Mungode on October 10 and analyse the situation, he said, adding that we will take steps to delete all the fake voters from the list.