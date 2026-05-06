Telangana fills 18,000 health dept posts, min vows to strengthen Anganwadis

Narayankhed: Telangana Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Damodar Rajanarasimha, on Wednesday, May 6, reaffirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to healthcare, women’s empowerment, and child welfare, announcing that approximately 18,000 posts have been filled in the department since the formation of the current government.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at the Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika programme, held as part of the state government’s 99-day action plan at a child care home (Bal Sadanam) in Narayankhed Municipality, Sangareddy district.

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Recruitment results on the horizon

Addressing the gathering, minister Rajanarasimha announced that results for Multi-Purpose ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) and Nursing Officers are expected to be declared soon, bringing relief to thousands of candidates awaiting the outcome.

Underlining the priorities of chief minister Revanth Reddy’s administration, the minister stated that the Telangana government is placing special emphasis on education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment. “The welfare of women, children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly is central to our governance agenda,” he said.

Anganwadi centres to be strengthened

Rajanarasimha stressed that safeguarding Anganwadi centres and child care homes is a serious responsibility of the state government. He announced plans to construct permanent buildings for Anganwadi centres and fill all vacant posts at the earliest. Funding for the development of Bal Sadanams will be drawn from both government allocations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The minister highlighted the wide range of services currently being delivered through Anganwadi centres, including nutritious meals for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children aged 3 to 6 years, take-home rations for children between 7 months and 3 years of age, pre-primary education for children aged 3 to 6 years, and free services covering nutrition, healthcare, immunisation, referral services, and health check-ups. He also praised the dedicated work of ANMs, Anganwadi teachers, supervisors, and ASHA workers serving communities at the grassroots level.

During his visit, the minister personally interacted with girls residing at the child care home, listened to their concerns, and took immediate action, directing officials on the spot to install an RO water purification plant at the facility.

Week-long special activities reported

Officials briefed the Minister on activities carried out during the department’s special week as part of the programme. These included cleaning of child care institutions, identification of children above 18 years in Child Care Institutions (CCIs), health camps, special camps for emergency certificates and health cards, rehabilitation and follow-up of discharged children, and admissions into residential schools.