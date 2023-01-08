Telangana: Fire breaks at Mylon industries, three workers killed

The victims were West Bengal's Paritosh Mehta (40), Bihar's Ranjith Kumar (27), and Andhra Pradesh's Lokeshwar Rao (29).

Published: 8th January 2023
Hyderabad: Three workers were killed in an industrial fire at Mylon Industries located in the Gaddapotharam industrial area in Jinnaram Mandal.

According to police, a snow explosive chemical leaked while being poured into a container, causing a flash fire. Three workers who had suffered serious burn injuries died a few hours later while being treated.

The police said that a case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

