Telangana: Fire breaks at Mylon industries, three workers killed

Hyderabad: Three workers were killed in an industrial fire at Mylon Industries located in the Gaddapotharam industrial area in Jinnaram Mandal.
According to police, a snow explosive chemical leaked while being poured into a container, causing a flash fire. Three workers who had suffered serious burn injuries died a few hours later while being treated.
The victims were West Bengal’s Paritosh Mehta (40), Bihar’s Ranjith Kumar (27), and Andhra Pradesh’s Lokeshwar Rao (29).
The police said that a case has been filed and an investigation is underway.