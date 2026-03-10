Telangana fire dept launches program to train youth as 1st responders

Seven-day program trains Telangana youth in rescue, firefighting, first aid, crowd control and disaster response to assist Police, Fire Services and NDRF during emergencies.

Firefighters training with a fire hose in front of a fire truck.
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department has launched a new initiative titled “Civil Defence Volunteer Training” aimed at preparing the youth of Telangana to act as first responders during emergencies before the arrival of official rescue services.

The seven-day training program is being conducted from March 10 to March 16, 2026.

Program launched on March 10 in Secunderabad

The program was inaugurated on March 10, 2026, at St. Mary’s Centenary Degree College, Secunderabad, by Aruna M Bahuguna, IPS (Retd.), Former Director General of Fire Services.

Addressing the participants, he emphasised that the initiative will be extremely beneficial for various line departments as trained volunteers can provide crucial support during air raids, chemical attacks, nuclear emergencies, and other disasters.

During the training program, volunteers will receive hands-on instruction in rescue operations, fire-fighting techniques, first aid treatment, crowd control, and distribution of relief materials.

Volunteers to work in close coordination with Police, Fire Services, NDRF

These volunteers will work in close coordination with the police, Fire Services, NDRF, and other government departments to strengthen disaster response efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Director General of Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department, instructed officials to ensure the program becomes a great success.

He highlighted that building a strong network of trained volunteers will enhance community resilience and play a vital role in saving lives during emergencies and disasters.

Among those present at the event were B Sudhakar Rao, RFO MZ–I, Mariyappan, Assistant Professor, Dr. Kalyani, Dean of Academics, Md. Abdul Raheem, Assistant Professor, DFO Sri Das, and several other officials from the Fire Department.

