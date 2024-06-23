Telangana: First batch of Haj pilgrims return to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The first batch of Haj pilgrims from Telangana returned from Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 23 after completing their religious journey. They were received by a delegation of the state Haj Committee.

A total of 7,900 individuals embarked on the sacred journey from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia this year. As many as 11,000 people including pilgrims from neighboring states Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh travelled from Hyderabad.

Amidst the scorching heatwave in Makkah with temperatures reaching 51.8 degrees Celsius at least 98 Indians have died including six from Telangana.

The deaths were attributed to natural causes, old age, and intense weather conditions. Pilgrims alleged that improper accommodation and travel arrangements added to their troubles in the foreign land.