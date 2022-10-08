Telangana: First-year engineering classes to begin from first week of Nov

Hyderabad: The first week of November is likley when classes for undergraduate first-year first-semester engineering courses for the academic year 2022–23 will start.

It was initially scheduled to start during the final week of October. The start of first-semester classes has been delayed until the first week of November after the second and final rounds of web counselling were postponed due to a delay in setting the pricing for the engineering courses.

On October 11 and 12, participants can register, pay the processing fee, and reserve a seat to participate in the second phase of web counselling. On October 12, certificates for candidates who have reserved spaces will be verified, and on October 12 and 13, web options will be exercisable.

Candidates were advised to explore all of their possibilities in order to enrol in a better course and college. Candidates who obtain a seat allocation order must self-report online between October 16 and October 18 and pay their tuition.

Over 43,000 of the 60,208 engineering seats that were assigned to 176 universities during the first round of admissions counselling have found confirmation from students.

For more details, visit the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/.