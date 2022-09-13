Telangana: Five die due to rise in Godavari river’s water levels

Hyderabad: Incessant rains over the last week across Telangana and the subsequent rise in the Godavari river, killed five persons including a minor.

Two of the deceased were identified as 47-year-old Ganga and her 2-year-old grandson Kanhiya who were washed away in Fazalnagar in Vemulwada.

The accident occurred when they were crossing a culvert to reach Hyderabad.

As the car fell into the water, locals could only save Satish, a relative of Ganga, and Rizwan the driver.

In another incident reported from Jagtial, a 35-year-old man identified as V Ravi and 45-year-old driver B Rajam died after a tree fell on the car. The victims were on their way to Kuntala waterfalls in Adilabad. A co-passenger named Nikhil sustained injuries.

Also Read Telangana: Man drowns in Dindi project while taking a selfie

In another incident, U Manoj a resident of Hyderabad, drowned in the Dindi project on September 10 while taking a selfie. It is to be noted that the water levels in Godavari had risen in July this year, inundating a number of villages.

The Godavari river water breached the danger level in Bhadrachalm touching 45.10 ft prompting the authorities to issue the first warning. Telangana transport minister Puvavada Ajay Kumar said that the administration has been put on high alert reported The Times of India.