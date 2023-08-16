Telangana: Five die after auto collides with truck in Warangal

Police suspect the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, five persons were killed in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Telangana’s Warangal district.

The accident occurred near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal.

Five persons travelling in the autorickshaw were killed and two others were critically injured.

According to police, four persons died on the spot while the fifth succumbed at the hospital.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted by the local people and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital.

The condition of both the injured is stated to be critical.

The autorickshaw was heading to Thorrur from Warangal when it collided with a truck from the opposite direction.

Police suspect the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol, which led to the accident. Police have arrested the driver, who hails from Rajasthan. The deceased and injured were engaged in honey-selling.

