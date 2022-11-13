Telangana: Five killed, 20 injured after lorry bumps into tractor in Suryapet

Hyderabad: In the early hours of Sunday, five people were killed, including an eight-year-old kid, and 20 others were injured in a vehicle accident on National Highway No. 65 near Munagala in the district.

Thenneru Prameela (35), Chinthakayala Prameela (33), Uday Lokesh (8), Naragoni Kotaiah (55), and Gundu Jyothi were among those slain (38).

Three people were in serious condition and were sent to a hospital in Khammam for further treatment.

Also Read Telangana woman murdered by FB friend in UP

The accident occurred at 1.45 am when a tractor carrying the victims was hit by a lorry moving in the other direction at the Sandeep Filling Station in Munagala. The tractor was reportedly entering Munagala hamlet on the wrong side of the road.

The deceased are all Ayyappa swamis’ relatives who were coming home after holding a ‘padi pooja’ at the Ayyappa Swamy temple on Munagala’s outskirts.

The vehicle, which was allegedly driven recklessly, was on its way from Hyderabad to Vijayawada.