Telangana: Five-yr-old killed; mother and her partner detained in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was brutally killed in Sriramnagar Colony of Kamareddy district headquarters in Telangana, according to police on Friday, April 17.

The accused, identified as Lakshmi Narsimlu, is a resident of Mahamadapur (Mandapur) village in Bibipet mandal. Police said he had been in an alleged extramarital relationship for the past six months with a woman from Rajampet mandal, who was living separately from her husband.

The woman, named Rajitha, was staying in Sriramnagar Colony with her eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son, Shravan.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident occurred when Narsimlu allegedly came to the house in an intoxicated condition while the woman was not present.

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Police said he poured chilli powder into the child’s eyes and struck him on the head with a stick, resulting in the child’s death.

Police collect evidence

Police officials visited the scene and collected evidence, and a case has been filed.

Rajitha and Narsimlu have been detained and are being questioned. Police said further investigation is ongoing.