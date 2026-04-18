Telangana: Five-yr-old killed; mother and her partner detained in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy was brutally killed in Sriramnagar Colony of Kamareddy district headquarters in Telangana, according to police on Friday, April 17.
The accused, identified as Lakshmi Narsimlu, is a resident of Mahamadapur (Mandapur) village in Bibipet mandal. Police said he had been in an alleged extramarital relationship for the past six months with a woman from Rajampet mandal, who was living separately from her husband.
The woman, named Rajitha, was staying in Sriramnagar Colony with her eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son, Shravan.
According to a preliminary investigation, the incident occurred when Narsimlu allegedly came to the house in an intoxicated condition while the woman was not present.
Police said he poured chilli powder into the child’s eyes and struck him on the head with a stick, resulting in the child’s death.
Police collect evidence
Police officials visited the scene and collected evidence, and a case has been filed.
Rajitha and Narsimlu have been detained and are being questioned. Police said further investigation is ongoing.