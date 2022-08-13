Telangana: Flipkart penalised Rs 50,000 for overcharging for oil

Hyderabad: A consumer rights activist filed a lawsuit against e-commerce company Flipkart for distorting the price of oil packets that increased during the COVID19-induced lockdown and obtained compensation through legal means.

As per the complainant, Shaik Umar Farooq, a 20-year-old student who resides in Korlapahad village of Nalgonda district, placed an order of one litre of oil packets each from Flipkart and paid a total of Rs 480, excluding delivery charges. The order was given to him on April 25, 2021.

However, Farooq realised that Flipkart was selling the oil at a higher price than the MRP of the one-litre oil packet was Rs 170. The seller intentionally damaged the MRP label and sold the oil at Rs 240, which was Rs 70 more than the MRP.

During the trial, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Nalgonda, perceived that Flipkart gathered more than MRP and there was tampering with price stickers. The Commission also accused Flipkart of “illegally extorted money” from the oil packets in question.

Finding Flipkart accountable for lack of service and unfair trade practice, the Commission fined the company Rs 50,000 and asked to refund the add-on charged amount.