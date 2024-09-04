Telangana floods: Govt employees donates Rs 100 cr to CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) representing Telangana employees, including gazetted officers, teachers, workers, and pensioners, has pledged to donate one day’s basic salary, amounting to Rs 100 crore, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood relief efforts.

They have requested that this sum be deducted from the salaries for September.

JAC leaders submitted a letter to chief secretary Santhi Kumari in this regard.

Telangana floods

The flood situation in Telangana remains critical due to heavy rainfall, which has led to significant flooding and loss of life.

As per latest reports, at least 24 fatalities have been reported in the state, with over 47,000 individuals evacuated to relief camps.

The Khammam district has been particularly hard hit, with 110 villages submerged and many people stranded on rooftops and hillocks awaiting rescue.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for continued heavy rainfall, particularly in districts such as Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam.

The IMD expects thunderstorms and strong winds in various areas, while the overall intensity of rainfall is projected to decrease in the coming days.