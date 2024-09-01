Telangana floods: Harish Rao seeks relief, financial aid for victims

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA Harish Rao has urged the central government to provide assistance in the wake of devastating floods, including deploying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and using helicopters for rescue operations.

Harish Rao has called for the establishment of relief centers in Telangana to deliver essential services such as food, clean water, and medical care. He also recommended financial relief, proposing ex-gratia payments of ₹25 lakh for the families of deceased victims and ₹5 lakh for those injured in floods.

Harish Rao urged the Telangana government to act swiftly and responsibly, stressing the importance of non-political assistance during this crisis. He proposed the establishment of control rooms at both state and district levels to monitor the flood situation and maintain communication with the public.

He also highlighted the necessity of uninterrupted emergency medical services, particularly for pregnant women and those affected by snake bites and electric shocks in floods that have affected different parts of Telangana in the last few days.

Additionally, Harish Rao expressed deep sorrow for the affected families and emphasized the need for immediate action to support those in distress in Telangana. He urged BRS party MLAs, MLCs, and leaders to remain accessible and actively participate in relief efforts. He called on all to stand united and support the affected communities during this crisis.