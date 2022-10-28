Telangana: Food poisoning in Jangaon; lizard found in school meal

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from the Jangaon district of Telangana on Friday, 20 students of a residential school suffered food poisoning.

12 of these students have been shifted to a hospital. The incident occurred at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya which is run by the Telangana government. Students alleged that they found a lizard in the meal.

A video shared on Twitter shows students undergoing treatment at the local hospital.

As many as 20 girl students fell ill and nearly 12 of them shifted to hospital, due to #FoodPoisoning at a govt run Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Devaruppula mandal in #Jangaon dist, students alleged, they found a lizard in the food.#Telangana #foodpoison #LizardinFood pic.twitter.com/yt4geXXCI1 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 27, 2022

Following the incident, Telangana minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and RWS Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the school and ordered the Jangon district collector to initiate a probe into the matter.

He further asked authorities to ensure better medical attention to the students. Rao expressed regret over the lizard being found in the meal.

It is to be noted that a large number of food poisoning cases have been reported from state-run educational institutions in Telangana over the past few months.